Sanjay Leela Bhansali has weaved magic with his films and even after being in the industry for so many years, he still manages to move the audience with his stories. Today marks 25 years of the legendary filmmaker's debut in the industry, and to celebrate the same, SLB's production house shares a beautiful montage on its Twitter page.

Check Out The Video Here:

Each passing day has been an onset of a new beginning. A journey of a thousand miles wouldn’t have been possible without each one of you. As we celebrate #25YearsOfSLB, we relive every moment of curating these handmade films just for you. https://t.co/zv0Q4B3jjZ — BhansaliProductions (@bhansali_produc) August 9, 2021

