Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival 2021 is all set to be held on and from December 6 to 15. Now, as per reports in Deadline, the sports drama '83 has been selected to have it's world premiere on the fest as the closing film of the ceremony. The fest will be attended by Deepika Padukone, Kapil Dev and director Kabir Khan.

As the film will have its world premiere on the festival director Kabir Khan said, "I’m beyond excited to unveil '83 at the Red Sea International Film Festival, the opening of cinemas in Saudi Arabia is a fantastic opportunity for filmmakers in India and across the world. To go on this journey, and to bring the story to screen with legends, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and cricket icon Kapil Dev was like winning the world cup for me."

Check Out The News Below:

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Fest To Close With World Premiere Of Cricket Movie ’83’, Starring Ranveer Singh As Kapil Dev; Deepika Padukone To Tread Carpet https://t.co/CNLOPFOup0 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 29, 2021

