At the trailer launch of Carry On Jatta 3, Aamir Khan admitted that he has become a big fan of Kapil Sharma. During his work break, Aamir has been watching The Kapil Sharma Show every night and enjoying it a lot. He even joked with Kapil about not inviting him to the show, adding some humor to their conversation. Aamir expressed his admiration for Kapil while also playfully teasing him. Aamir Khan: I Would Love to Do a Movie With Kapil Sharma.
Check Out The Video Here:
#AamirKhan takes a dig at #KapilSharma for never inviting him to his TV show. #Watch #TheKapilSharmaShow #Bollywood #news #Viralvideo #comedy
Subscribe to our YouTube page: https://t.co/bP10gHsZuP pic.twitter.com/jWjV9G3OH1
— UnMuteINDIA (@LetsUnMuteIndia) May 31, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)