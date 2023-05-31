At the trailer launch of Carry On Jatta 3, Aamir Khan admitted that he has become a big fan of Kapil Sharma. During his work break, Aamir has been watching The Kapil Sharma Show every night and enjoying it a lot. He even joked with Kapil about not inviting him to the show, adding some humor to their conversation. Aamir expressed his admiration for Kapil while also playfully teasing him. Aamir Khan: I Would Love to Do a Movie With Kapil Sharma.