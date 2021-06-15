Lagaan vs Gadar is one of those clashes where everybody lived happily ever after. One was set in pre-Independent India while the other, talked about the pre-partition days. For Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol, clashing with each other's movies wasn't new. Dil and Ghayal too clashed at the box office and both emerged winners. But what Gadar did, even Aamir couldn't anticipate. He told Pinkvilla, "We were all prepared to face a very good film, but what I was not prepared for was the monster of a film that it turned out to be. Baap Re.. Log Tractor, Truck Aur Bus Mein Aate Thay Film Dekhne Ke Liye. It’s not a joke. Gadar was at least 3 times bigger than Lagaan, if not more. Today, I wonder, how did we even stand in front of a tsunami like Gadar. I expected it to be a good film, but if someone had told me, it’s going to be this big a film, I would have thought twice (on the release date). I don’t think even Sunny and Anil Sharma knew it’s going to be so huge."

