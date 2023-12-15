Aamir Khan is gearing up for his return to acting in the RS Prasanna-directed remake of the Spanish film Campeones after a break from the industry. According to Times Of India and Filmfare, the role was offered to Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Farhan Akhtar, but they somehow said no to the project. Now the film is firmly in Aamir Khan's hands. As per reports suggest that Aamir intends t commence shooting for the sports drama on January 29, 2024. Presently, he's actively engaged in casting other actors for the movie. The team's plan is to initiate filming in Mumbai before relocating to an out-of-town setting for the second schedule. Javier Fesser's Campeones tells the story of a coach who guides a team comprising mentally disabled players. Chennai Floods: Stranded Vishnu Vishal Rescued By TN Fire and Rescue Department But We Wonder What's Aamir Khan Doing There! (View Pics).

Aamir Khan to Start Shooting For Remake of Javier Fesser's Sports Drama Film Campeones:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)