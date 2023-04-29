On the auspicious occasion of Sita Navmi, Adipurush makers dropped unveiled the official motion poster of Kriti Sanon‘s Janaki along with the audio teaser of "Ram Siya Ram." In the posters, Kriti looks graceful as Sita wearing an orange saree while Prabhas' Ram also features with a bow and an arrow. Adipurush: The ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Lyrical Motion Poster From Prabhas Starrer Released on the Occasion of Akshaya Tritiya Will Give You Goosebumps – WATCH.

Adipurush New Motion Poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)