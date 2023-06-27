The Allahabad High Court slammed the makers of Adipurush after controversy over its dialogues and questioned why the tolerance level of a particular religion was being put to the test by them. The court is dealing with two pleas filed against the exhibition and dialogues of the film. "Noting that religious scriptures, towards which people are sensitive, should not be touched or encroached upon" reported Live Law. Adipurush Dialogue Changed: After Backlash, Makers Revamp 'Tel Tere Baap Ka' Controversial Lines of Hanumanji From Prabhas-Starrer.

View Adipurush Update Here:

Slamming the makers of the movie Adipurush for portraying religious characters including Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman in an objectionable manner, the Allahabad High Court today observed as to why the tolerance level of a particular religion (referring to Hindus) was being put to… pic.twitter.com/Rux5Q5jbBy — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) June 27, 2023

