During the Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day event, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan couldn't contain her pride as she gleefully recorded daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's captivating performance. The viral video showcases the young talent's stage presence, drawing attention as Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter took the spotlight with her act. Aaradhya's poised performance has become the talk of the town, earning admiration for her confidence and skill displayed on stage at the prestigious school event. Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan Papped Leaving Star-Studded Annual Day Event (Watch Video).

See Aaradhya Bachchan's Performance Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaradhya ♡ (@aaradhyaraibachchanofficial)

