Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn are gearing up for the release of the action-packed film Sooryavanshi. The film directed by Rohit Shetty is going to be an extravaganza affair as it is slated to be released during Diwali, November 5. But ahead of the release and amid promotional activities, Akshay and Rohit seem to have some fun time together. Akshay posted a monochrome picture of them in which he cites, “Our Jai-Veeru moment, when Rohit took a break from blowing up cars.” Just like fans even this modern Jai and Veeru just can’t wait for the release of Sooryavanshi!

Akshay Kumar And Rohit Shetty

Our Jai-Veeru moment, when Rohit took a break from blowing up cars 😬😂 But for mind-blowing action, do catch #Sooryavanshi in cinemas on 5th November. #3DaysToSooryavanshi #BackToCinemas pic.twitter.com/uLRR9g7pQZ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 2, 2021

