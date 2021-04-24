Coronavirus has led to a scary situation in India and all you see is just depressing stories around. Amid this, there's a positive ray of hope, as we bumped into a Tweet by Delhi MP, Gautam Gambhir, who thanked superstar Akshay Kumar for donating Rs one crore to Gautam Gambhir Foundation (GGF) for the ones in need amid these testing times.

Check It Out:

Gautam Gambhir Twitter

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)