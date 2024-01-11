Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star Akshay Kumar created a buzz online by taking a Mumbai metro ride, a video of which went viral. Dressed in a stylish all-black ensemble, including a sleek jacket and jogger pants, Kumar, sporting white sneakers and a cap, kept a low profile with a white mask. The video circulating on social media captures him engaged in a conversation with a friend, enjoying a comfortable journey. Despite his celebrity status, the masked actor cleverly avoided attracting a crowd of fans, successfully navigating the public transport incognito. Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar–Sajid Nadiadwala’s Upcoming Film To Go on Floors From January 15, 2024 – Reports.

Watch Akshay Kumar Travelling In Metro

The super humble and down to earth Akshay Paaji using the Mumbai metro to travel for work! 😍#AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/5GdhHzSkvc — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)