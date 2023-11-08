Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Housefull 5 is being planned as the biggest comedy flick of the Housefull franchise. It is reportedly set on a whopping budget of Rs 350 crore. As per a report by Pinkvilla, this fifth installment in the Housefull franchise will go on floors from January 15, 2024. About the shooting of the Sajid Nadiadwala bankrolled film, a source was quoted as saying, “The core plot is locked and the pre-production is in progress to take the film on floors with the first schedule from January 15.” Housefull 5 Producer Sajid Nadiadwala Says Akshay Kumar’s Film Will Be Shot in the UK!

Housefull 5 Update

