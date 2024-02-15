Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who missed the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya last month, attended the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu Mandir Inauguration in Abu Dhabi. The temple was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14. Akshay took to his Instagram account to share a picture of the temple and wrote, "Blessed to be a part of the inauguration of the BAPS Swaminarayan temple at Abu Dhabi. What a historic moment!!" Akshay Kumar Attends Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple Opening After Missing Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony (Watch Video).

Akshay Kumar at BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)