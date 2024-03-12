Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming high-voltage action movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff. Later, the actor will soon begin filming for Welcome to the Jungle, which will be released in December. In 2025, Akshay has plenty of movies, including Hera Pheri 3 and Housefull 5, and now the latest report states that the actor will be joining hands with Fukrey series director Mrigdeep Singh. According to Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar has agreed to work on a comedy film with the Fukrey director. The film will reportedly go on floors in the second half of 2024 and be released in cinemas in 2025. Housefull 5: Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar To Join Akshay Kumar in the Comedy Franchise – Reports.

Akshay Kumar Teams Up With Mrigdeep Singh Lamba for a Comedy Film:

