Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been blessed with their first child together and it’s a baby girl. Alia delivered her baby today (November 6) at Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital. The official announcement from the family is yet to be made. It was in June this year when Alia had announced that she’s pregnant. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Arrive in Hospital to Welcome Their First Child - Reports.

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Blessed With Baby Girl

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)