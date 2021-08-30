Alia Bhatt dropped a string of happy pictures on photo-sharing app on Monday (August 30). The Gully Boy actress looks too adorable in this outfit where she flaunts a baby pink top paired with a denim. Alia's no make up look is the highlight of the photos. The actress took to Instagram and captioned the post, "we learn the way, on the way - we also must take some pictures while we do so." On the work front, she will be next seen in RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Jee Le Zaraa, etc.

Check Out Alia Bhatt's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

