Shamita Shetty has penned a cryptic note on Twitter amidst tough times for her sister Shilpa Shetty and family. In her social media post, she talks about strength and how one should keep going 'with as much integrity and love as possible.' For the uninitiated, Shamita's brother-in-law Raj Kundra is in judicial custody in connection to an alleged porn racket.

Shamita Shetty's Post:

1/2: Sometimes the strength within you is not a big fiery flame for all to see.. it is just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softy.. “You got this .. keep going “ .You can’t control how other people receive your energy . Anything you say or do gets filtered through the pic.twitter.com/DV9wCy1ZyA — Shamita Shetty (@ShamitaShetty) July 29, 2021

Part 2:

2/2: lens of whatever personal issues they are going through at that moment .. which is not about you . Just keep doing your thing with as much integrity and love as possible . — Shamita Shetty (@ShamitaShetty) July 29, 2021

