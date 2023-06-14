Ananya Panday, who is currently shooting in the capital with Akshay Kumar for Shankara, shared pics from her Gurudwara visit on Instagram. Amidst busy shooting schedule, the actress managed to visit Bangla Sahib in Delhi. In the photos, she could be seen dressed in an all-white ethnic outfit. "Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh," she captioned the images. Akshay Kumar Wraps Up Shooting Schedule of Shankara in 'Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand, Drops Shirtless Pic on Instagram!

Ananya Panday Visits Gurudwara:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)