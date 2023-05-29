Akshay Kumar, who is in Uttarakhand, shooting for his upcoming film Shankara, has finally wrapped up the film. Taking to Instagram, the superstar shared a shirtless picture of himself and thanked the 'devbhoomi' for simply being amazing. Akki has wrapped the Uttarakhand schedule of Shankara which stars Ananya Panday as the female lead. Akshay Kumar Enjoys A Volleyball Game With Police Staff In Dehradun (Watch Video).

Akshay Kumar Wraps Up Uttarakhand Schedule of Shankara:

