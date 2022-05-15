Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds died in a car accident on May 14 night. The accident took place on Hervey Range Road near the Alice River Bridge in Queensland, Australia when his car left the road and rolled. Bollywood stars including Farhan Akhtar and Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter to mourn his death. Andrew Symonds Dies: Harbhajan Singh, Shoaib Akhtar and Other Cricketers Pay Tribute To Australian Cricket Legend.

Take A Look At Their Tweets Below:

Farhan Akhtar

In a series of heartbreaks for Australian cricket and cricket lovers worldwide. RIP #AndrewSymonds .. a terrific competitor who on his day, could turn any game on its head.. condolences to the family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xd4XlDlq8m — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 15, 2022

Sanjay Dutt

Deeply shocked to hear about one of cricket's finest #AndrewSymonds. Thoughts and prayers with his family. May God bless his soul. RIP Legend! — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) May 15, 2022

