Antim: The Final Truth stars Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in the lead. When the makers had released the film’s trailer, fans did get to catch a glimpse of the two actors having a face-off in reel. Looks like there is a lot more in store for the audience and one would get to check out in the track titled “Bhai Ka Birthday”. The makers have dropped the teaser of this song crooned by Sajid Khan. This fun party track is all set to be released during the festive season, November 1, and fans believe “Bhai Ka Birthday” will be a chartbuster.

Watch The Teaser Of The Song Bhai Ka Birthday Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)