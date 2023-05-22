Anurag Kashyap responded to Chiyaan Vikram's claims that he called him up to clear the misunderstanding about Kennedy. The director confirmed that the PS-2 actor's WhatsApp number had indeed changed and that he even wanted to read the script but by then they were only a month away from beginning shooting. Anurag added "I think neither Chiyaan sir or I am retiring without working together. FYI we go back to pre Sethu days." Kennedy: Vikram Reacts to Anurag Kashyap's Claims, Tweets He Had Already Clarified With Director Why He Didn't Respond to His Calls.

View Anurag's Response to Vikram:

Absolutely right Boss sir. For the information of people, when he found from another actor that I was trying to reach to him he called me directly and we realised that he had a different WhatsApp number. He gave me his correct information to reach out and even showed interest in… https://t.co/1xmImitvHY — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 22, 2023

