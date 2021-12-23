Deepika Padukone is one of most fashionable actresses in the industry. Be it for red carpet events, weddings or casual outings, she rules the occasion with her sartorial choices. The beauty has made heads turn once again and this time it was at the premiere of 83. Deepika dazzled in a custom outfit by Gauri & Nainika. It was a fitted long velvet gown, with strapless neckline and deep V bodice that accentuated her well-toned body. Her flawless makeup was done by Anil C, whereas Yianni Tsapatori did the hairstyling. Everyone was impressed with DP’s style including Anushka Sharma and her comment on the former's pictures is just apt. Anushka just said ‘stunning’ and it is the same thing that we all have to say.

Anushka Sharma’s Reaction To DP’s Classic Look

Anushka Sharma’s reaction to Deepika Padukone’s look (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)