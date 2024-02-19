Ajay Devgn lends his voice to the prologue of Yami Gautam and Priya Mani's action-political drama Article 370. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the prologue enlightens the audience about the article's origins against the backdrop of Indian independence. The film's narrative revolves around the rise of terrorism in Kashmir and the government's determination to abolish Article 370. Article 370 Trailer: Yami Gautam Dons an Intense Avatar To Fight Terrorism in Kashmir in Upcoming Political Drama (Watch Video).

Watch The Video:

AJAY DEVGN DOES VOICEOVER FOR ‘ARTICLE 370’… 23 FEB RELEASE… Team #Article370 springs a surprise: #AjayDevgn lends his voice for the hard-hitting prologue of the action-political drama. The prologue enlightens the viewer about the origins of Article 370 in the backdrop of… pic.twitter.com/ZFlqJqJAPi — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2024

