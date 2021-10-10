Actor Shekhar Suman has extended his support to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan amidst their son Aryan Khan's arrest in an alleged drugs party on a cruise ship. Taking to his (unverified) Twitter, he mentioned how he totally understands what Gauri-SRK might be going through. That's not it, as he also talked about the time when King Khan was the only actor who offered condolences to him when he had lost his 11-year-old son.

Shekhar Suman:

My heart goes out to Shahrukh Khan and Gauri https://t.co/NfuiZvw9JJ a parent i can totally understand what they are going https://t.co/e0bGNbRaT9's not easy for parents to go thru this kind of torment and ordeal no matter what @iamsrk — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) October 9, 2021

There's More:

When i lost my elder son Aayush at age 11 Shahrukh Khan was the only actor who came to me personally while i was shooting at film city,hugged me and conveyed his https://t.co/LLwSlEJiOt extremely pained to know what he must be going thru as a father @iamsrk — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) October 9, 2021

