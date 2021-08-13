Bell Bottom makers have dropped Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor's song from the film titled Sakhiyan 2.0. It is a rendition of Maninder Bhuttar and Zara Khan's 2018 hit song and Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor's graceful chemistry make it a delightful song to say the least. Akshay Kumar plays a RAW agent in the film while Vaani essays the role of his wife. Bell Bottom is releasing in India on August 19 in 3D as well.

Watch Bell Bottom Song Sakhiyan2.0 Below:

