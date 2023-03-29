Ajay Devgn during an #AskBholaa session on Twitter was questioned about what he thinks about people who contribute to piracy. Ajay Devgn responded "Piracy karne waale Shaitaan nahi, ticket khareed kar movie dekhne waale Chattaan bano!" So there you have it, experience Bholaa on the big screen rather than a small one. Bholaa Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need To Know About Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Kaithi Remake!

Ajay Devgn's #AskBholaa Session

Piracy karne waale Shaitaan nahi, ticket khareed kar movie dekhne waale Chattaan bano! https://t.co/S1aV2DRmd4 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 29, 2023

