In a heartwarming encounter last night, Bobby Deol found himself surrounded by starstruck fans. But it wasn't just selfies and autographs that followed - the actor's next move has the internet showering him with love. As Deol approached his car, fans gathered, eager for a picture. Among the excited voices, a small boy emerged, his eyes wide with admiration. "Bobby sir, can I please take a picture with you?" he asked shyly. Deol replied, "Of course! Hold on, I'm coming." He walked over to the boy, patiently posing for a photo, then happily obliged other fans' requests as well. Aww! 'Animal Ka Baap' Anil Kapoor and 'Animal Ka Enemy' Bobby Deol Showcase Ripped Physiques in Sun-Kissed Photo (View Pic).

Bobby Deol Has Heart of Gold:

