Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor is one of the most awaited films of the year, thanks to its unique storyline. Now, to make fans curious, the makers have dropped a dialogue promo from the flick, and it's 'mind-bending'. The clip sees the actor trying to come to terms with that Vaani whom she loved and slept with is a transgender. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui releases on December 10.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)