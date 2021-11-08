Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor have teamed up for the first time and looks like the duo is all set to win hearts with their sizzling chemistry. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, a Abhishek Kapoor directorial, is a ‘mind-bending love story’. The makers have dropped the film’s trailer and it is loaded with love, drama, plenty of humour and much more. One can expect many twist and turns in this film that is touted to be a modern-day love story. Ayushmann is seen as a fitness enthusiast, whereas Vaani a zumba teacher. The two share a cracking chemistry and one can also not miss the some diehard aashiqui between the duo.

Watch The Trailer Of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)