The historical epic Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, had a remarkable opening at the box office, grossing INR 31 crore on its release day (February 14). Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the film continues to draw attention with its captivating portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of the legendary Shivaji Maharaj. As per Sacnilk, on day 3 (February 16), Chhaava amassed an impressive INR 42.09 crore, pushing its total earnings past the INR 110 crore mark in India. Praised for its breathtaking visuals, compelling narrative and stellar performances, the film is quickly becoming a box office sensation. ‘Chhaava’ Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal Dials Up the Aggression in Laxman Utekar’s Historical War Drama That Growls More Than It Roars (LatestLY Exclusive).

'Chhaava' Box Office Update

(Photo Credits: Sacnilk)

Watch Vicky Kaushal's 'Chaava' Trailer:

