Guru Randhawa recently joined hands with Yo Yo Honey Singh and Divya Khosla Kumar for a new song. Taking it to Instagram, the singer revealed that the song is titled 'Designer' and will be out on May 19. He also shared a poster of the song in which the three singers can be seen wearing equity shimmery and stylish clothes. Main Chala Music Video: Salman Khan Romances Pragya Jaiswal in This Soothing Guru Randhawa, Lulia Vantur Love Song.

Take A Look At The Poster Below:

