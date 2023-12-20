Celebrating a decade since its release, Dhoom 3, Abhishek Bachchan, in a nostalgic gesture, revisited cherished moments, sharing throwback pictures with Aamir Khan and Uday Chopra on Instagram. The actor commemorated the milestone by posting snapshots from the film, evoking nostalgia among fans. Bachchan's tribute to the blockbuster not only honored the film's success but also rekindled fond memories of the action-packed ride. Sound Of Magic: From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Dhoom 3, All Movies and shows The Ji Chang-wook, Hwang In Yeop Netflix Series Is Reminding Us Of.

See Abhishek Bachchan's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)