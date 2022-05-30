Trust Diljit Dosanjh to always make you laugh with his hilarious videos. His Instagram feed has a number of posts where the singer is seen doing something funny to entertain his fans. Today, to announce the dates of his world tour, he took to the social media platform to share another amusing video. Dilit is seen dancing around his house, showering cash everywhere. Diljit Dosanjh's Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne to Get Theatrical Release in September.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)