Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Punjabi film star Diljit Dosanjh on Wednesday announced that his upcoming film "Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne" will arrive in cinema halls on September 30.

The 38-year-old actor shared the release date of the movie in a post on Instagram along with the film's poster.

Also Read | George Clooney, Julia Roberts’ Ticket to Paradise Halts Filming Due to COVID-19 Concerns.

"Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne Releasing Worldwide 30th September 2022 @thindmotionfilms @amarjitsaron @nareshkathooria @bal_deo @sonalisingh #StorytimeProductions #diljitdosanjh #BabeBhangraPaundeNe,” Dosanjh captioned the post.

The Punjabi-language movie is helmed by director Amarjit Singh Saron from a script penned by Naresh Kathooria, known for films like “Paani Ch Madhaani” and “Carry On Jatta 2”.

Also Read | The Book of Boba Fett Episode 4 Review: Ming-Na Wen Shines in This Star Wars Spin-Off Outing That Has a Mandalorian Tease at the End! (LatestLY Exclusive).

"Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne" marks the second collaboration between Dosanjh and Singh Saraon after last year's hit movie "Honsla Rakh".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)