With advance bookings already skyrocketing, the Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani duo's Dunki is gearing up to take the box office by storm. Now, marking a historic first for an Indian film, Dunki will boast a special 5:55 AM show at Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy cinema. This exclusive screening, organised by a passionate SRK fan, underscores the immense anticipation surrounding the film. Taapsee Pannu joins Khan as the leading lady in this highly anticipated venture. Dunki Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's Movie Crosses Rs 2 Crore Mark in India on Opening Day - Reports.

Dunki's 5.55 AM Show Organised at Gaiety Galaxy:

