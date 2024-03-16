Ed Sheeran’s concert is scheduled to take place this evening at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. Ahead of his grand gig, a party was hosted in his honour by Farah Khan, which saw leading celebrities of Bollywood in attendance. Hrithik Roshan arrived with his son Hrehaan and girlfriend Saba Azad, while Aryan Khan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Diana Penty, Aditi Rao Hydari and many other stars also graced the party celebrating the “Perfect” singer. Check out some of the pictures and videos below: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Capture a Moment With Singer Ed Sheeran at Star-Studded Party (View Pic).

Singer Ed Sheeran

Farhan Akhtar & Anusha Dandekar

Aryan Khan

Malaika Arora

Huma Qureshi

Chunky Panday & Bhavana Pandey

Maheep Kapoor

Farah Khan With Her Kids

Hrithik Roshan & Saba Azad

Farah Khan Greeting Ed Sheeran

Diana Penty & Aditi Rao Hydari

