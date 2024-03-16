Ed Sheeran’s concert is scheduled to take place this evening at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. Ahead of his grand gig, a party was hosted in his honour by Farah Khan, which saw leading celebrities of Bollywood in attendance. Hrithik Roshan arrived with his son Hrehaan and girlfriend Saba Azad, while Aryan Khan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Diana Penty, Aditi Rao Hydari and many other stars also graced the party celebrating the “Perfect” singer. Check out some of the pictures and videos below: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Capture a Moment With Singer Ed Sheeran at Star-Studded Party (View Pic).
Singer Ed Sheeran
Farhan Akhtar & Anusha Dandekar
Aryan Khan
Malaika Arora
Huma Qureshi
Chunky Panday & Bhavana Pandey
Maheep Kapoor
Farah Khan With Her Kids
Hrithik Roshan & Saba Azad
Farah Khan Greeting Ed Sheeran
Diana Penty & Aditi Rao Hydari
