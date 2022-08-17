An excerpt from Soha Ali Khan's book is going viral that talks about the old love life of the actress and actor-husband Kunal Kemmu. It tells how they both met during a script reading session and how Kunal barely spoke merely 15 words during their first interaction. Kunal Kemmu’s ‘Naani’ Dies; Actor Shares Unseen Picture of Daughter Inaaya With Her.

Take a Look at Soha Ali Khan's Book Excerpt

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)