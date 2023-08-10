After the makers of Jawan dropped a new poster featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, the Bollywood superstar started #AskSRK session. King Khan is known for his savage replies and it was no different this time. A fan asked SRK, “Nayanthara mam pe lattu huye ya nahi?” To this the superstar responded saying, “Chup karo! Doh bacchon ki maa hain woh!! Ha ha.” Check out the post below: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi Show Off Their ‘Daring, Dazzling, Dangerous’ Avatars in This New Poster From Atlee’s Film (View Pic).

Shah Rukh Khan About Jawan Co-Star Nayanthara

Chup karo! Doh bacchon ki maa hain woh!! Ha ha. #Jawan https://t.co/A9dujnaFCW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

