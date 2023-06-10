New parents Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have delighted their fans by revealing the name of their adorable baby boy. The couple chose the name Zehaan for their little bundle of joy and took to social media to share the news on Saturday. In a heartwarming post, Gauahar and Zaid introduced Zehaan to the world on his one-month milestone since birth. “Our ZEHAAN. Revealing our little ones name , ma sha Allah on his 1 month date since birth . Thank you all for ur love, seeking your continued blessings for him and requesting for privacy for our lil jaan . He sends his love. #allahhummabariklahu #mashaallah #family,” they wrote with the post. This is also the first time that they have shared his photos. Entertainment News | Shilpa Shetty Thanks Gauahar Khan for Supporting Shamita Shetty After Being Age-shamed.

Check Out The Pictures Here: