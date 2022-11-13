Gauri Khan is an awesome performer just like hubby Shah Rukh Khan! Well, recently, Gauri attended a wedding in Monaco with her fraternity friends like Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar and boy she left a mark. As MM took to his Instagram stories and shared a video that sees him dancing with Gauri. "Such fun times, Gauri Khan you are special," he wrote on IG. Shah Rukh Khan Stopped By Customs at Mumbai Airport for Bringing Expensive Watch Covers Worth Rs 18 Lakh From Sharjah.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan_love)

