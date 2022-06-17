The makers of Good Luck Jerry have released two posters featuring Janhvi Kapoor and also announced the film’s release date. In one of the posters, Janhvi’s character looks frightened and seems to be hiding from someone. Whereas in the other poster, she is seen pointing a gun at somebody. The Siddharth Sen directorial is all set to be premiered directly on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor Steps Into a Desi Avatar for Aanand L Rai’s Next.

Good Luck Jerry Posters And OTT Release Date

Apni kismat banane nikli hai Jerry, good luck nahi bolenge? #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July only on #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex pic.twitter.com/PdydU8fXYN — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) June 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)