Honey Singh Sings and Vibes to the Hit Song ‘Lungi Dance’ in Morocco (Watch Video)

Honey Singh has recorded numerous hit numbers over the years, and one of them is the song “Lungi Dance” from Chennai Express. Check out the singer’s latest Instagram video, where he is seen vibing to this song.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 14, 2023 07:55 AM IST

The song “Lungi Dance” is a hit track from the movie Chennai Express, crooned by Honey Singh. This number took the internet by storm and became an instant hit. The singer has now posted a video where he is seen singing and vibing to “Lungi Dance” in Morocco. Surrounded by local musicians and dressed in a traditional Moroccan outfit, this video of Honey Singh is unmissable. Ranveer Singh Turns DJ For Shah Rukh Khan's 58th Birthday Bash, Dances With Mika Singh to 'Zinda Banda,' 'Chaleya,' and 'Lungi Dance' Songs (Watch Video).

Yo Yo Honey Singh In Morocco

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yoyohoneysingh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embass="breadcrumb col-sm-9" itemscope="" itemtype="http://schema.org/BreadcrumbList">

