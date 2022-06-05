Vicky Kaushal has won one of the top honours at IIFA Awards 2022. He bagged the Best Actor Award for his excellent performance in Shoojit Sircar’s film Sardar Udham. The actor shared a post thanking everyone and posing with his trophy he mentioned, “Waited for you since forever… not leaving you tonight!’ IIFA 2022 Winners List: Vicky Kaushal And Kriti Sanon Win Top Acting Honours; Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah Wins Best Picture.

Vicky Kaushal Wins Big At IIFA 2022

