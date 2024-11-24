The IPL 2025 auction is currently underway in Jeddah, Dubai, with all eyes focused on the intense bidding for top players. Among the prominent figures at the event is Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who was seen at the Punjab Kings' table, effortlessly combining business acumen with her effortless style. Dressed in elegant ivory ethnic wear, Preity’s presence added a touch of glamour to the proceedings. As the co-owner of Punjab Kings, her sharp eye for talent and poised demeanour were evident. Notably, Shreyas Iyer was sold to Punjab Kings for a record-breaking INR 26.75 crore during the auction. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1: Juhi Chawla’s Daughter Jahnavi Mehta Bids For KKR; Check Out Her Viral Pics!

Preity Zinta at IPL Auction

Preity Zinta Opts for Traditional Wear at IPL Auction

