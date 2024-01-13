Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Mumbai reception on January 13 was a star-studded affair, but it was the arrival of three legendary queens that truly stole the show. Hema Malini, Rekha and Saira Banu, resplendent in traditional desi attire, captivated the paparazzi with their radiant smiles and infectious camaraderie. Each veteran diva brought a unique elegance to the occasion which saw Hema Malini and Rekha decked up in saree while Saira Banu was seen wearing a salwar suit. Have a look! Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding Reception: Aamir Khan Reveals Ex Wife Kiran Rao Skipped the Event Due to Ill Health (Watch Video).

Hema Malini, Saira Banu, Rekha at Ira Khan's Wedding Reception:

