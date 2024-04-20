Salman Khan starrer 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan is one of the most loved films of the actor. From the heart-touching plot to the melodious tracks, the movie became a fan favourite soon after its release. Now, the long-awaited sequel to the film might be coming soon. Producer KK Radhamohan recently gave an update regarding the film's sequel during the promotion of Aayush Sharma's Ruslaan in Hyderabad. While talking to the press, KK Radhamohan acknowledged writer Vijayendra Prasad's presence there and revealed that he had written a few exciting scripts for him. He said that the story for Vikramarkudu 2, which is Rowdy Rathore 2 in Hindi, is ready, and they are looking for a good cast. Moreover, he also revealed that the script for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 is ready, and the team is gearing up to present it to Salman KhanBollywood superstar had already confirmed the sequel during a promotional event for RRR in Mumbai back in 2021. Mumbai Police Receives Threat Call Claiming Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s Man To Carry Out ‘Major Incident’.

