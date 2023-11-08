The extended version of Jawan has been streaming on Netflix from November 2. It streamed on the OTT platform in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Jawan has grabbed second spot on Netflix with 14.9 million in viewing hours and fourth spot with 5.2 million views for a non-Netflix film. SS Rajamouli’s RRR is currently on the top spot with 18.45 million hours in viewing hours. Jawan OTT Release: Shah Rukh Khan Drops Extended Cut of His Blockbuster on Netflix With a Cheeky Promo! (Watch Video).

Jawan Viewing Hours On Netflix

So #Jawan on #Netflix has zoomed past the earlier top film debut at any OTT, #GangubaiKathiawadi which had 13.8M viewing hrs by galloping a huuge 14.9M viewing hrs, so far !!! It is now eyeing to breach #RRR's record of 18.45M in hopefully under a week !! 🤞🏼💥💫@iamsrk… pic.twitter.com/iBg1XZIDKE — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) November 8, 2023

