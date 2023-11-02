Sharp at midnight on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday today, 'Vikram Rathore' and the makers of JAWAN released the film (extended cut) on Netflix. The streaming giant dropped a cheeky promo online which sees SRK making fun of the OTT platform along with confirming that his movie Jawan can be watched in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Netflix now. Helmed by Atlee, the flick stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. Check out the fun video below. Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: From Baazigar to Zero, 11 Major Acting Experiments Performed By King Khan and How They Fared!

Jawan Is Live on Netflix:

Birthday Jawan ka hai par gift sab ke liye 😎We're good to go! Jawan (the extended cut) is now streaming in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, only on Netflix 💥 pic.twitter.com/SBNBM9hBFB — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 1, 2023

