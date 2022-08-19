Diljit Dosanjh and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub’s next Jogi's new poster and release date are out. As the 'gripping' entertainer is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from September 16, 2022. Diljit Dosanjh Bows Down to Lilly Singh’s Mother To Seek Her Blessings at Toronto Concert (View Pics).

Himmat da naam Jogi. Umeed da naam Jogi. Watch this gripping tale of bravery, friendship, hope and everything in between. Out on 16th September, only on Netflix! #Jogi #JogiOnNetflix@NetflixIndia@iHimanshuMehra @aliabbaszafar @AAZFILMZ pic.twitter.com/zRNzbn3AkA — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) August 19, 2022

